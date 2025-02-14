Naperville’s Sparrow Cafe named among top 100 coffee shops for remote work

Naperville’s Sparrow Cafe at 120 Water St. has been named among the top 100 best coffee shops in the U.S. “for remote workers and business deals,” according to a recent roundup by MarketBeat.

The financial media company made a list of 145 of its top picks, with Sparrow landing at No. 67. It was one of only three Illinois coffeehouses to earn a spot in the rankings.

The other two getting a nod were Oak + Bean in Aurora, and Hexe Coffee Co. in Chicago.

How were the top coffee shops for the list chosen?

The list was compiled after surveying 3,013 professionals to see which coffee shops were best for serving up a hearty cup of joe while allowing remote workers to brew up some business.

According to MarketBeat, good Wi-Fi is critical for remote working, with unique drink varieties, cozy décor, and a community-focused atmosphere helping to draw in the business crowd.

The takeaway they say? “You no longer need to be in the office environment to have a great idea.” And productivity can go up as you drink that coffee down, in a relaxing setting.

The cream of the crop for remote work

The top three best coffee shops for remote workers and business deals were the following:

No. 1 – Bad Bunnies Coffee, Charleston, South Carolina

No. 2 – 787 Coffee, New York, New York

No. 3 – Big Island Coffee Roasters, Hilo, Hawaii

