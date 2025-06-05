Naperville’s Stan’s Donuts handing out free doughnuts on Friday

Naperville will soon welcome a new doughnut shop to the city. Chicago-based Stan’s Donuts & Coffee is set to open later this summer in Block 59 at 408 S. Route 59.

Celebrating with free doughnuts for guests

To celebrate its upcoming launch, as well as National Donut Day, the shop will hand out free doughnuts at a pop-up outside the store. The event takes place this Friday, June 6, starting at 7:00 a.m. and will continue while supplies last. Doughnuts are limited to one per person.

“This pop-up is our way of sharing the Stan’s experience early, giving locals a taste of what’s to come, and spreading a little extra donut joy ahead of our grand opening,” said Hannah Hornacek, Social Media and Marketing Manager for Stan’s Donuts & Coffee.

More about Stan’s Donuts

The doughnut shop traces its origin to Los Angeles, where founder Stan Berman created a namesake shop that became a local favorite. In 2014, Rich Labriola of Labriola Baking Company partnered with Berman to open the first Stan’s Donuts & Coffee in Chicago.

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee offers a variety of doughnuts, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and coffee drinks, as well as catering options.

“You can expect favorites like breakfast sandwiches, burritos, quesadillas, and other tasty snacks available from open to close. Of course, we’ll also have our full lineup of classic donuts, a complete espresso bar, and protein shakes if you’re looking for an extra boost,” said Hornacek.

The Naperville location will be its 18th standalone store in Illinois

“We decided to open up in Naperville because we saw a vibrant, growing community that shares our love for quality, creativity, and a little sweetness in their day. Naperville has such an amazing mix of families, students, and professionals, and we’re excited to be part of that energy,” said Hornacek.

A new business coming to Block 59

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee is one of several new businesses coming to Block 59.

Others set to open in the future include Piccolo Buco, Yard House, Velvet Taco, FreshFin, Crisp & Green, CAVA, and Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

The Cheesecake Factory will open on June 17 at 428 S State Route 59.

First Watch is projected to open in July, according to Alix Karafiat, a marketing associate for Block 59.

Businesses currently open at Block 59 are Hollywood Palms Cinema, Lazy Dog Restaurant, Walter E. Smithe, and Shake Shack.

Photo courtesy: Stan’s Donuts & Coffee

