Napervillle police cadets demonstrate dedication in statewide competition

Four Naperville police cadets represented the city at the Illinois Law Enforcement Explorer Association Winter Competition in Urbana, Illinois in February.

The students, part of the Naperville Police Cadet Program, were accompanied by members of the Naperville Police Department. They competed against more than 20 teams in various events including felony traffic stop and tactical emergency medicine. In addition to the physical contests, they also took written tests.

Police cadets dedicate time and effort ahead of competition

Although the team did not win any trophies, Naperville Sergeant Michael McLean said he’s proud of the concerted effort they put in.

“The cadets did an excellent job and trained very hard for this competition. The things that we prepared them for, they did excellently with,” said McLean in a statement.

McLean noted that the participants, who usually meet twice a month, devoted additional time to prepare for the competition.

“The cadets came in 2 hours before each meeting and came in for an additional 4-hour meeting on the alternate weeks to learn the tasks and run through scenarios,” said McLean. “This was a large time commitment, and they showed a lot of dedication and hard work.”

Naperville Police Cadet Program provides valuable experience

The Naperville Police Cadet Program teaches those ages 14 to 21 about working in law enforcement.

Participants gain hands-on training and an overview of the criminal justice system. The program also helps with personal growth in character, physical fitness, good citizenship, and patriotism. They are also able to volunteer during large events like The Naperville Salute.

Photos courtesy: NPD

