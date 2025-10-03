National fitness studio chain plans opening in downtown Naperville  

Barry’s, a Miami-based fitness studio chain, has announced plans of occupying a retail space within Naperville’s downtown corridor that has been vacant for more than a decade.

The company’s proposal, reviewed at a Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 1, entails occupying a 4,266-square-foot tenant space within the Main Street Promenade East building at 50 S. Main St. The specific location is Suite 104 within the complex.

A look into the Barry’s business concept

Barry’s operates multiple components within its fitness facility concept. In addition to space for workout activities and classes, Barry’s features a retail shop and a space to purchase food and drink known as the Fuel Bar.

“This boutique fitness studio enjoys global recognition for its signature high-intensity interval training,” said Karen Weber, an attorney with the Naperville-based real estate services law firm of Rosanova and Whitaker.

Weber served as a company representative during the Planning and Zoning Commission’s hearing on the Barry’s business plan.

Naperville’s citywide comprehensive plan encourages traditional retail and dining establishments on the first floor of commercial businesses in its downtown core-zoned areas, which includes the Promenade East building, to build off the pedestrian-friendly accommodations in the heart of the community.

Weber said Barry’s has designed its business concept for Naperville in the spirit of being in concert with the city’s comprehensive plan.

“The storefront windows will be activated by the Fuel Bar and Barry’s Shop, creating a visible, lively street presence,” Weber said. “The Fuel Bar functions much like a café. It will be open to the public, serving smoothies and grab-and-go items to members and nonmembers alike.”

Barry’s proposed operating hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends.

Zoning variance needed for proposal to move forward

Because of the provisions in Naperville’s existing zoning code, city officials need to grant a variance to Barry’s to occupy the first-floor tenant space within the Promenade East building since it is classified as a general service use and fitness facility.

City staffers and representatives from business organizations in Naperville’s downtown area have supported the variance.

Sara Kopinski, a community planner in Naperville’s transportation, engineering and development (TED) department, sai support within city government is based on “the subject property’s location near the perimeter of the downtown properties,” which “may result in less pedestrian activity, making it difficult for tenants to attract customers, making retail less viable in these tenant spaces.”

The Naperville Development Partnership (NDP) and Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) have also supported the proposal, with representatives from each organization submitting written statements to city officials.

“After years of limited leasing success, the opportunity to activate this location with a dynamic brand presents a welcome solution,” Katie Wood, executive director with DNA, wrote.

In her support letter, Monica Conners, president of NDP, noted a workshop held a year ago that took stock of the real estate across Naperville’s downtown corridor.

“One of the recommendations made to the group was to carefully consider non-retail uses on the first floor retail spaces that historically reflect low occupancy,” Conners wrote. “Experts indicated that when another use is allowed, it generates more sales and increases visitor traffic for existing retailers and restaurants.”

Parking concerns reviewed; nearby business owner raises concerns

The topic of parking impact was discussed during the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recent hearing.

Commissioners received comments in opposition to the Barry’s proposal from Kristy Gagovski, who owns and operates a nearby fitness-focused business, Pure Barre.

“Barry’s offers classes on the hour, similar to Pure Barre, and accommodates 20 to 50 participants per session, depending on studio size,” Gagovski wrote in an opposition letter to commissioners. She also spoke during the hearing.

“With both studios conducting classes on the hour, we anticipate a significant rise in traffic volume on and around Main Street,” Gagovski added. “This will exacerbate the ongoing parking challenges that impact our daily lives.”

Planning and Zoning Commission gives unanimous favorable recommendation

Following the public hearing, commissioners gave the Barry’s zoning variance request a favorable vote. The panel’s recommendation advances to the city council for a final decision.

Commissioner Mark Wright, in explaining his “yes” vote, said, he did not “think that the parking issue is enough of an obstacle that I would be denying this.”

“Downtown Naperville — we all know, it’s no secret — parking is always a challenge,” Wright said. “I’ve often said that it’s not that we don’t have enough parking; we just don’t have enough convenient parking. … Sometimes, it’s more convenient than others, but, again, as a consumer, I have an opportunity to either accept that or not accept that.”

Commissioner Whitney Robbins, who chairs the Planning and Zoning Commission, said she believed Barry’s would be a positive addition to Naperville’s downtown corridor.

“We have 10-plus years of this spot sitting empty, and we don’t have anyone else knocking on our door right now,” Robbins said. “We have continued to build residences, whether it be condos, townhomes or single-family homes down there. These residents need places to go.”

Robbins added, “I look at this as bringing more people in, and not pushing people out.”

