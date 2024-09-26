National Merit Scholarship Program recognizes Naperville-area students as semifinalists

High schools in and around Naperville are full of talent — so much so that 85 students from six area schools have been named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

These high-achieving students showed academic promise when they took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test last fall. Now, the nonprofit National Merit Scholarship Corporation has named them among 16,000 semifinalists chosen from the highest-scoring students in the nation.

Here’s a look at who has made it to the semifinalist level, described as the “highest-scoring entrants in each state,” in this year’s scholarship competition from high schools in Naperville Community School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204 and Benet Academy.

Dist. 203: 29 semifinalists

School board members recognized 14 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists from Naperville Central during Monday’s meeting. The district plans to laud 15 semifinalists who attend Naperville North High School during the board meeting on Oct. 7.

Naperville Central High School: 14 semifinalists

Anay A. Apte

Brian Dai

Zaid S. Hasan

Rohan Jha

Isaac T. Kalathiveetil

Helen H. Liang

Michael C. Liu

Shawn J. Plackiyil

Aryan Pradhan

Joseph A. Schnack

Iris E. Shadis-Greengas

William X. Wang

Arthur Z. Xu

Qinyue Zhang

Naperville North High School: 15 semifinalists

Elin A. Amundson

Soren A. Casey

Mika K. Chang

Chloe S. Chen

Rhea N. Ganpule

Joshua D. Jamrosz

Yilin Liu

Anika P. Lovisa

Bridget A. Ogan

Rudra P. Pandya

Aanika M. Parekh

Sarah K. Riemer

Owen G. Woker

Sophia R. Xi

Benjamin J. Zhang

Dist. 204: 50 semifinalists

School board members gave a “board salute” during Monday’s meeting to 50 students from the district’s three high schools for their status as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. Of the recognized students, 13 attend Metea Valley High School, 22 go to Neuqua Valley High School and 15 attend Waubonsie Valley High School.

Metea Valley High School: 13 semifinalists

Morwena A. Campbell

Joanna Chu

Amogh Garde

Moneesha Goduguchinta

George J. Karellas

Ajay T. Kavuri

Jacob H. Lee

Neal N. Mohan

Samarth Mohan

Tanmay D. Parekh

Sanchit S. Sidhu

Kavya N. Suravajhela

Yuyao Wang

Neuqua Valley High School: 22 semifinalists

Isaac L. Chang

Zachary G. Druce-Hoffman

Maaz H. Farooqui

Clay G. Kabbe

Sriya Konchada

Alice R. Meng

Varsha R. Nair

Krithika Nekkanti

Joseph Ngo

Nevin M. Philip

Kavita A. Rajan

Aditya Rakshit

Monish Ramesh Jayakumar

Arnav S. Sheth

Armaan Sidhu

Meiling Sun

Andrew Z. Wan

Sophia S. Wang

Luke Wiles

Evan Yang

Crystal Y. Yu

Alexander Zhao

Waubonsie Valley High School: 15 semifinalists

Ishaan Aggarwal

Vallabh Arun

Mannsha N. Assudani

Vikrant S. Avineni

Frank S. Chen

Alois Janssen I. Dilang

Krishna Jaganathan

Saye Vikram Karthikeyan

Yagnesh Lokesh

Ryan J. Mitchell

Anirban Mukherjee

Vikram J. Narasimhan

Akshath Sivachidhambaram

Sakti Subramanian

Anika Sri G. Telu

Benet Academy:

Benet Academy in Lisle celebrated its six National Merit Scholarship semifinalists in a social media post on Monday. “Congratulations on such an incredible achievement!” the post said, as it recognized the following students:

John Augustyn

William Jimenez

Jacob Olejnik

Laura O’Neill

Sakti Subramanian

Liliana Tallitsch

National Merit next steps

Semifinalists now have the opportunity to provide additional application materials to see if they can advance in the competition. Those who continue will seek one of 6,870 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $26 million to be given out in the spring.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation then will select 15,000 finalists before naming the 6,870 winners chosen for their academic skills, accomplishments and potential for achievement in rigorous collegiate pursuits.

