NCTV17 named Illinois Parks’ Top Journalist, nominated by Naperville Park District

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) is being honored for its journalism, thanks to the support of the Naperville Park District, an organization that has made many headlines in the nonprofit TV station’s news coverage.

Sharing park district news

“Their organization is so open to telling the Park District’s stories because they understand that being a government agency, the public needs to know about who we are and what we’re doing,” said Sameera Luthman, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Naperville Park District.

“And that’s just part of our mission,” said Liz Spencer, Executive Director of NCTV17. “The Naperville Park District is a huge part of the City of Naperville and we are here to inform, empower, and connect our residents and we want to get them connected to their park district.”

Both organizations have had a long-standing relationship, providing residents with news on everything from park district board meetings to playground renovations to new indoor and outdoor facilities.

“As the park district has grown and evolved and really become a leader in the state of Illinois, our coverage has grown with them,” said Spencer.

“The Park District relies on local journalists to promote the agency’s mission, and NCTV17 has been an exceptional partner in the efforts to expand our outreach to the community,” said the Naperville Park District’s Executive Director, Brad Wilson.

How NCTV17 was honored

Each year, the Illinois Association of Park Districts recognizes an individual or group in print, radio, or television that provides responsible and comprehensive coverage of Illinois park districts, forest preserves, and recreation.

Thanks to a nomination from the Naperville Park District, NCTV17 recently received the Illinois Parks’ Top Journalist Award.

“I was so over the moon. I was really excited,” said Luthman. “We couldn’t think of a better way than to highlight their contributions to the community and our partnership.”

“When I found out that the park district nominated us for this award and then that we won, I was just blown away by their support,” said Spencer. “Sometimes it’s just nice to know that your work is appreciated…”

Supporting local journalism

Luthman says that local journalism still very much matters in a time when the digital landscape has “drastically changed” with the rise of social media and citizen journalism.

In their nomination letter, the Park District writes:

“NCTV17 has cemented itself as a trusted news outlet not only for the Park District but many other community organizations and businesses, reporting in a fair and balanced way to area residents.”

“It’s really important to support local journalism and NCTV17 has really been that mainstay in the community of telling important stories,” said Luthman. “It’s been an integral part of what we do, not only as a park district but as a community as a whole.”

The Illinois Association of Park Districts held its annual “Best of the Best” awards ceremony on October 25 where they presented NCTV17 with the Illinois Parks’ Top Journalist award.

