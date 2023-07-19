Nearly $1.3 million granted to local social service not-for-profit’s

The DuPage County Board and the DuPage Foundation presented $1.3 million to local Social Service not-for-profit organizations on Tuesday morning.

DuPage Community Transformation Partnership

The immediate intervention grants were awarded by the DuPage Community Transformation Partnership (DCTP), which was established in 2022. DCTP is a $10 million grant program, which supports social service not-for-profit organizations in DuPage County.

The following organizations were selected for funding in these three categories:

Food Insecurity Grants: $207,200

Hope’s Front Door: $20,000

Humanitarian Service Project: $70,000

Loaves & Fishes Community Services: $85,000

People’s Resource Center: $32,200

Housing Instability Grants: $434,700

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet: $163,700

Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans: $50,000

Senior Home Sharing, Inc.: $51,000

Sharing Connections: $25,000

The Salvation Army Oakbrook Terrace: $25,000

World Relief Chicagoland: $120,000

Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Grants: $639,416

Alive Center: $60,000

DuPagePads: $166,416

Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley: $50,000

Glen Ellyn Children’s Resource Center: $50,000

Healthcare Alternative Systems, Inc: $78,000

Northeast DuPage Family and Youth Services: $120,000

SamaraCare: $65,000

WeGo Together for Kids: $50,000

Project descriptions for each organization that was granted money can be found on the DuPage Foundation website.

“We are thrilled to award these funds to the selected organizations and are confident they’ll each make a profound impact through their work in DuPage County,” said DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy. “I’m very proud of this partnership between the DuPage County Board and DuPage Foundation. This collaboration allows us to effectively assess some of our community’s most pressing needs and provide immediate assistance.”

One of the highest populated counties in Illinois

The DCTP immediate interventions grants help organizations quickly respond to the needs of their clients. The funds help provide extra resources to one of the highest populated counties in Illinois.

“We are incredibly proud of the impact this partnership is having on our community,” said DuPage Foundation President & CEO Mike Sitrick. “Despite being a county of tremendous resources, the needs in DuPage remain significant and urgent. We are honored to be leading with DuPage County in addressing them on behalf of our residents. The DCTP partnership is an outstanding example of the power of coordinated impact.

The DCTP committee is made up of DuPage County and DuPage Foundation staff, board members, and volunteers who review applications, in addition to selecting the grant recipients.

The DCTP grant program allows organizations to apply for immediate Intervention and Transformation grants. More grant opportunities will be offered in 2024, and more information is available on the DuPage Foundation website.

