NESPA advocates call for higher pay in new District 203 contract  

Nearly a dozen staff, parents and students recently addressed the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education, imploring officials to increase pay for employees represented through the Naperville Education Support Professionals Association (NESPA).

NESPA’s last contract ended in June, and negotiations for a new three-year agreement have been taking place. Speakers who addressed the board during public comment shared concerns about pay levels for NESPA workers, who include paraprofessionals who assist special education students.

‘We do not feel that we are valued’

This fall, Heidi Ruppenthal is beginning her 25th year of employment at District 203, working as a member of Scott Elementary School’s support staff. Ruppenthal shared with the board her passion for her role in the district, and her dismay with the current pay rates.

“As a member of NESPA, I felt compelled to address you about the ongoing contract negotiations,” Ruppenthal said at the board’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 9. “NESPA members are driven by their dedication and devotion to the students they support. I am so very proud of what I do. I directly make a positive impact on the lives of those students.”

Ruppenthal and several other speakers took aim at the pay ranges, which they argue are not livable, while administrators have been noted for their high levels of compensation in statewide analyses.

“Sadly, we do not feel that we are valued by this district,” Ruppenthal said. “We are compensated so poorly that many of us have to work two to three jobs, just to make ends meet, yet our administrators are in the top 4% of salaries in Illinois school districts.”

Outpouring of support outside NESPA

While several of the speakers were employees NESPA represents, parents, other District 203 faculty, and past and present students also addressed the board to share their support for the employee group.

Phoebe Conner is in her 11th year as a special educator within District 203, working at Naperville North High School.

“Naperville 203 should be leading other districts with support staff wages, knowing that this not only directly impacts the lives of our staff, but ultimately directly impacts the lives of our students,” Conner said. “There is no excuse. We must do better.”

Lily Goodfellow, a former student with Down syndrome, also shared with the board how District 203’s support staff helped her pursue her educational goals after graduating high school. She currently attends the College of DuPage.

“People told my parents that Naperville was the best place to raise a child with a disability because of the special education program. I always had great teachers and assistance while I was in school,” Goodfellow said. “I am able to attend college classes on my own because of the help I received.”

Board has limited comments

Because the NESPA contract was not on the recent District 203 board meeting agenda, officials had limited comments about the concerns shared.

“As a reminder, because comments raised in public comment address district operational matters, the board has designated our superintendent as the spokesperson for the district as our designee to respond to public comment, and he will apprise the board of education accordingly,” Board President Kristine Gericke said.

Board member Melissa Kelley Black, however, did address the issue during a routine personnel report agenda item.

“I think it’s timely, after what I just heard,” Kelley Black said. “I’m hearing feedback, and I’m having some of the same concerns about the things they’re saying, so I have requested to receive information — factual information — about what’s our turnover at certain schools? Do we have teachers who want to transfer? What’s our retention rates?”

Kelley Black said she would like a report on support staff levels at an upcoming meeting.

“That’s not an item on the agenda, so we’ll have to discuss that at another time,” Gericke said in response to Kelley Black’s proposal.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!