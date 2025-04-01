Neuqua teacher is Illinois Marketing Educator of the Year

A Neuqua Valley High School teacher has been named Illinois Marketing Educator of the Year.

Beth Knuth received the award from Illinois DECA, which prepares students to become leaders in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. The group recognized Knuth for her leadership within the organization — which runs business competitions for students — and for promoting understanding of business careers, social intelligence, civic consciousness, and leadership.

Knuth recognized for honor at school board meeting

The school board congratulated Knuth for her award during its meeting on Monday, May 24. Knuth has taught at Neuqua since 2004 and serves as the school’s Girls Who Code and Coding Club advisor, in addition to advising the DECA business club.

Knuth’s LinkedIn page shows she is a graduate of Waubonsie Valley High School who has earned two bachelor’s degrees from Illinois State University — one in business teacher education and one in business administration and marketing. She also has a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Concordia University Chicago.

Longtime advisor of Neuqua’s DECA club

Knuth has advised Neuqua’s DECA club for 16 years. DECA stands for “Distributive Education Clubs of America,” which was “the traditional name for marketing and entrepreneurship education when DECA was first founded,” the organization says on its website. Although that wording is no longer used, the group has kept its name, its signature business competitions, and its mission to prepare “emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!