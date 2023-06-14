Neuqua Valley financial secretary accused of using district credit card for personal use

A Naperville woman working as the financial secretary at Neuqua Valley High School has been accused of using an Indian Prairie School District 204-issued credit card for personal use, officials said.

Turned herself in Wednesday

Tracie Mondell, 39, turned herself in at the Naperville Police Department on Wednesday morning, according to a joint news release from the Naperville Police Department and DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. A DuPage County judge had issued an arrest warrant for Mondell on Tuesday.

After posting 10% of her $3,000 bond, she was released from custody.

Credit card used for purchases from $500 to $10,000

According to authorities, Mondell allegedly used the IPSD 204 issued credit card between November 22 and November 27, 2022, for her own use, making purchases costing between $500 to $10,000 dollars. The card had been issued to her due to the nature of her employment with the district.

“Through her alleged actions, Mrs. Mondell abused the trust placed in her by Neuqua Valley High School for her own personal gain,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said in the press release. “I would like to thank authorities at the school for bringing this matter to the attention of law enforcement and for their complete cooperation throughout the investigation.”

“The theft of taxpayer money that’s supposed to benefit our community’s children, as alleged in this case, is inexcusable,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres in the release.

Back in court July 18

Mondell has been charged with one count of theft of governmental property. She will next appear in court on July 18.

