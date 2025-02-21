Neuqua Valley teacher named as Golden Apple Award finalist

An English teacher at Neuqua Valley High School has been named as a finalist for the 2025 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

Gillian Schneider is one of just 30 Illinois teachers to have made the list, according to a news release from the Golden Apple Foundation.

Golden Apple awards recognize outstanding teachers making a difference

The prestigious award is given by the nonprofit to recognize high school teachers who go above and beyond, noting those who have had a positive effect on not just students, but also school communities.

There were more than 470 nominations for this year’s awards.

“Amid the challenges facing education today, it is more important than ever to celebrate the educators who go above and beyond for their students and get results,” said Alicia Winckler, chief executive officer of Golden Apple in the news release. “These finalists remind us of the profound impact a dedicated teacher can have on shaping futures and building strong communities.”

Creativity, connections, and collaboration part of Gillian Schneider’s lessons

Schneider has more than 24 years of experience as an educator.

At Neuqua, Schneider teaches grades 10 through 12 in the subjects of English and creative writing, also overseeing an interdisciplinary American Society Block.

Writing is a cornerstone in her classes, and something she takes an active part in teaching, the foundation said in the news release. She writes alongside her students in her poetry course, using workshops and small group work to encourage collaboration and creativity.

Her American Society Block course also has a strong writing component, with students looking at connections between American literature and historical events. She encourages students to look at historical contexts and societal themes as they dive into different texts, helping them to grow their critical thinking skills.

“Her approach emphasizes writing as both a skill and a tool for self-expression, guiding students to refine their rhetorical abilities through continuous reflection and discussion,” the news release noted.

Schneider is currently helping Indian Prairie School District 204 develop a district-wide dual-credit English curriculum, which will better prepare students for college.

Winners to be announced in the spring

Winners of the 2025 Golden Apple Award will be announced in the spring, and surprised at their schools. Those chosen will receive a spring sabbatical, provided by Northwestern University, along with a $5,000 cash award.

Winning the award also enters recipients into the Fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators. That group works to help grow the next generation of educators in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs.

Photo courtesy: Golden Apple Foundation

