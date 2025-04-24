Neuqua Valley teacher pleads not guilty to sexual abuse as alleged texts emerge

The Neuqua Valley High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student entered a plea of not guilty Thursday during a Will County Court hearing, as more details about the alleged text exchanges between the two emerged.

Prosecutors allege that William Schaub sent texts to a minor student saying things like, “It would be so nice to be together in privacy,” and expressing that he wants to “ravage” the young girl. Schaub also allegedly sent the student shirtless pictures of himself.

The 56-year-old was arrested earlier this month and charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of grooming, after law enforcement investigations in March claimed he had illegal conduct with a female student.

Judge grants no-contact order until 2027

In another courtroom today, a no-contact order against Schaub, filed and granted in March, was extended till 2027.

The order requires him to stay at least 100 feet away from the student, prohibiting him from entering the high school.

Alleged inappropriate text messages between Schaub and student

Court documents revealed that Schaub and the 16-year-old student allegedly exchanged several inappropriate electronic messages.

In one message prosecutors say Schaub sent in November, he discussed his desire to be intimate with the student.

“I’m having a hard time concentrating on these stupid essays. I’d rather be concentrating on kissing you some more. That was seriously wonderful,” he allegedly wrote.

In another text sent in December, he allegedly said, “I can be your teacher and friend, and I would love that, but you know I’d like more than that.”

During one exchange, Schaub allegedly lamented about not being able to have the student over, as his child was having a childhood friend visit.

“I’m happy for them, but it kind of throws a wrench in my plans to ravage you. I should have mentioned that I’m going to ravage you. Are you cool with that?” he asks.

One message prosecutors say was sent shows the student expressing uncertainty about continuing the relationship.

“Hey, so I’ve been thinking a lot about what’s going on between us, and I don’t know if what we are doing is a good idea…Realistically, the stakes are so incredibly high,” she allegedly wrote.

Schaub responded, authorities claim, allegedly praising her for considering the consequences of their relationship.

“I think you’re showing remarkable maturity and responsibility, something I should have been more capable of. Of course, this doesn’t affect how I see you. If anything, I’m impressed even more,” he allegedly said.

Law enforcement say they also discovered evidence of physical contact between the two in December 2024.

Schaub’s defense maintains his innocence

Schaub’s attorney, Todd Cohen, maintained that he is “innocent until proven guilty.”

“Will, just like every other defendant, is innocent all the way through every proceeding, including indictment, all the way through a bench trial or a jury trial until there’s a verdict. My client maintains his innocence,” Cohen said in a statement.

Indian Prairie School District 204 officials addressed the situation in a statement released earlier this month, emphasizing their commitment to student safety.

“Student safety is always the district’s top priority, and the district is fully cooperating with the police in their investigation,” they said.

Schaub had been an educator at Neuqua Valley High School since 2013, teaching English and running the theater department.

He was placed on paid administrative leave after school officials received an anonymous tip that he was romantically involved with a student. He was later arrested during a traffic stop near his home on April 3.

Schaub is scheduled to appear back in court on May 21.



