New administrators joining IPSD 204 in special needs, research and assessment roles

Two new administrators will be joining the leadership of Indian Prairie School District 204 this summer to fill the spots of retirees in roles related to special education, as well as research and assessment.

The school board on Monday approved the appointments of Anne Dragosh as principal of the district’s STEPS transition program for students with disabilities after high school and Sarah Mumm as districtwide director of research and assessment.

Superintendent Adrian Talley introduced both new hires to the board and welcomed them into their new roles, which begin July 1.

New STEPS principal fills special needs ‘niche’

Dragosh comes to District 204 from her role as special education department chairwoman in St. Charles School District 303 since 2020, Talley said. She is filling a vacancy created by retiring STEPS Principal Kim Maloney.

The STEPS program, located at 387 Shuman Boulevard, suite 170E, in Naperville, helps students with special needs develop job skills and prepare for life after age 22, when they are no longer eligible for school services. Dragosh called the transition field a “niche position” — and her passion.

“That is my life’s work,” Dragosh said. “I think it’s just the best job in the world. It’s going to be a privilege and an honor to serve these students, these families and this community.”

Dragosh’s experience in the field also includes eight years working as a vocational coordinator and transition specialist. Talley said the district is impressed with her ability “to establish trust and relationships with students, staff and families.”

New director of research and assessment for IPSD 204 coming in with ideas

Mumm is taking on the district’s top role related to data and testing from current Executive Director of Research and Assessment, Charles Sprandel, who is retiring. Mumm said she has been brainstorming ideas to implement in her new role and is “beyond excited to join the team.”

“Throughout the whole process, I felt so inspired and motivated,” she said, “and truly like I was already home.”

Mumm is leaving her job as director of educational services at Kaneland School District 302 — a role she has filled for 22 years — to join District 204. Talley said her career has included “extensive work” creating strategic plans, then implementing and evaluating them. She has also taught first and second grades and worked as a director of instructional technology.

