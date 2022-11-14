New Businesses Arriving in Naperville this November

Two new businesses are opening in Naperville this month: Spice House and the Tru by Hilton Hotel.

Spice House

The Spice House is opening in downtown Naperville on Nov. 21. Located at 15 W. Jefferson Ave., the Naperville location will include the brand’s newest in-store additions.

“We know downtown visitors will enjoy not only shopping but the added incentives of the Spice Bar and Scent Experience,” said Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Danielle Tufano. “The Spice House is just one of many amazing new additions coming to our already bustling central business district and we are very excited to see our downtown continue to grow!”

The Naperville shop will join Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood and Evanston among the store’s Illinois locations. Spice House will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tru by Hilton Hotel

St. Louis-based Genuine Hospitality opened Illinois’ first Tru by Hilton hotel in Naperville this past Wednesday. The 121-room hotel is located at 1850 Diehl Rd. It becomes the 18th hotel operating in the City of Naperville.

“Tru by Hilton will provide a terrific product to Naperville’s transient, corporate and group travelers,” said Chief Revenue Officer and Partner at Genuine Hospitality, Kurt Furlong. “Tru by Hilton Naperville Chicago will be a fantastic addition to the vibrant Naperville community.”

Some of the hotel amenities include a heated indoor pool, fitness center, a build-your-own “Top-It” breakfast bar, and single-serve beer and wine available at the 24/7 “Eat & Sip” retail market.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

