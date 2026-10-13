New businesses coming to all corners of Naperville

Naperville’s business scene is growing throughout the city.

“Naperville remains a highly sought-after location for businesses,” said Monica Conners, president of the Naperville Development Partnership. “With over 400 restaurants, diners come to Naperville from near and far to try new flavors as well as trusted favorites.”

From north to south, Naperville sees new storefronts

Conners highlighted more new and recently opened businesses at the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2026 State of the Naperville Commercial Real Estate on Oct. 7. NCTV has noted the opening dates for those that have announced them in the list below.

Coming to downtown Naperville:

Cantina Taco Grill: a Mexican restaurant opening Oct. 29 at 15 W. Jefferson Ave.

a Mexican restaurant opening Oct. 29 at 15 W. Jefferson Ave. Deep Purpl: a Brazilian açaí bowl cafe at 120 Water St., Suite 101

a Brazilian açaí bowl cafe at 120 Water St., Suite 101 I Heart Gyro: a Mediterranean restaurant at 22 E. Chicago Ave., Suite 120

a Mediterranean restaurant at 22 E. Chicago Ave., Suite 120 SEE Eyewear: a Michigan-founded eyewear company at 214 South Main St.

In the northwest quadrant of town, new businesses are:

Cat Purrfection: a cat cafe at 1550 N. Route 59, Unit 178

a cat cafe at 1550 N. Route 59, Unit 178 The Juicy Seafood: a Cajun-style seafood restaurant at 1915 Glacier Park Ave.

a Cajun-style seafood restaurant at 1915 Glacier Park Ave. Shinhwa Korean Steakhouse: a Korean barbecue restaurant that opened on Oct. 1 at 2856 Patriot’s Lane

a Korean barbecue restaurant that opened on Oct. 1 at 2856 Patriot’s Lane Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai: a Japanese ramen store that opened on Oct. 10 at 1603 N. Aurora Road, Suite 111

New businesses in the northeast include:

Russian School of Mathematics: a K-12 after-school program that will have a grand opening for its new south Naperville location on Oct. 17 at 3124 Route 59, Suites 136 and 138

a K-12 after-school program that will have a grand opening for its new south Naperville location on Oct. 17 at 3124 Route 59, Suites 136 and 138 Coldstone Creamery: the ice cream shop is reopening at 931 W. 75th St., Suite 111, after its downtown location closed in 2024

the ice cream shop is reopening at 931 W. 75th St., Suite 111, after its downtown location closed in 2024 MOM’s Organic Market: a grocery store opening in spring 2027 at 1163 E. Ogden Ave.

a grocery store opening in spring 2027 at 1163 E. Ogden Ave. Aloha Acai Bowls: the soft serve açaí shop opened in August at 1012 N. Washington St., Suite 100

the soft serve açaí shop opened in August at 1012 N. Washington St., Suite 100 Butter and Batch Bakery: the dessert shop opened on Aug. 4 at 2863 95th St., Suite 143

To southwest Naperville, new and recently opened storefronts are:

Shwarma Stop: a Mediterranean restaurant at 1292 Rickert Drive, Suite 104

a Mediterranean restaurant at 1292 Rickert Drive, Suite 104 BODYBAR Pilates: a Pilates studio opening in early December at 2936 Showplace Drive, Suite 106

a Pilates studio opening in early December at 2936 Showplace Drive, Suite 106 Vasco’s Peri Peri: the Indian-Portuguese restaurant began a soft opening last week at 3124 S. Route 59, Suite 146

“Naperville has always attracted a variety of different types of restaurants to support the diverse community, and this list of new restaurants features everything from ramen to Peri Peri,” Conners said.

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