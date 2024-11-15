New display and sensory-friendly event at The Morton Arboretum’s Illumination exhibit  

This Saturday, a journey to a luminous wonderland begins at The Morton Arboretum’s Illumination.

“It is a light show that really brings attention to trees in the middle of winter. When most people are not paying attention to the trees, they think their time is over, we really want to shed light on trees and their spectacular beauty throughout the winter season,” said Amy Scott, head of exhibitions at The Morton Arboretum.

New display and sensory-friendly viewing experience

In its 12th year, the exhibition’s mile-long walking path features 17 displays showcasing trees with lights and music. Returning are favorites like the breathing trees at “Treemagination” and the vibrant yellow lights at “Golden Glade.”

The arboretum is also introducing a new dazzling display in its Grand Garden.

“‘Celebration Circle’ is our new feature this year. You walk into this plaza and there’s this gigantic 20-foot large tree in front of you that’s dynamically changing colors and patterns. That’s surrounded by four different sections of trees that are each synced to different instruments,” said Scott.

Just like the ADA-compliant walking path, The Morton Arboretum has made its light spectacle more accessible with a new Illumination Sensory Evening event on Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“This year we’re offering an opportunity for people to enjoy Illumination in a quieter, more welcoming, less stimulating atmosphere. So our lights will be static, they won’t be changing, and also the music will be at a much lower volume. We will also have less capacity on the path, so it won’t be so crowded,” said Scott.

Guests can warm up this year not only while making s’mores by the fire pits but also inside the new refreshment pavilion overlooking Meadow Lake.

Electric Illumination returns with more nights

Returning this year is the adults-only, music-themed Electric Illumination event, with more nights and a new addition.

“This year we’re changing it up a bit and we are having a curated playlist done by a DJ and a live DJ in Arbor Court as well. So our first weekend’s going to be pop hits from the 2000s, our second weekend is country mashups, and our third weekend is diva anthems,” said Scott.

The three weekends will be Nov. 29 and 30; Dec. 6 and 7; and Dec. 13 and 14, from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Illumination will run from Nov. 16 through Jan. 4, 2025, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Information on ticket availability for the event, Electric Illumination, and the sensory-friendly Illumination can be found on The Morton Arboretum website.

It’s an event that The Morton Arboretum wants no one to miss.

“This is such a big event for us, and it’s such a wonderful time of the year for friends and family to spend time together, that we really want to make sure that it’s accessible to everybody,” said Scott.

