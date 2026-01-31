New DuPage conservation center offers healing and hope for injured wildlife

Found with an injured leg, a common merganser duck is now fighting its way back to full health with the help of veterinarians at the new DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center.

A lifeline for local species

He’s one of 11,000 patients expected to be treated this year at the Glen Ellyn facility, which is home to both a visitors’ center and animal hospital, giving all sorts of sick and injured native species a second chance.

“We’re working with wildlife that is found in people’s backyards, parks, forest preserves,” said Wildlife Education Supervisor Stephanie Touzalin. “The most common patient year after year are Eastern Cottontails.”

Peeking into the process

The DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center, located at 525 S. Park Blvd, opened this year after more than two years of construction. The $30-million build was funded through a mix of federal and state grants, private donations, and support from the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. It replaces the former Willowbrook Wildlife Center, which had been in operation for more than 40 years.

While its mission remains the same, it now has a greater emphasis on education with several exhibits inside.

“We like to teach about our local wild neighbors, why these animals are running into trouble, and how you can help at home, and what you can do to make the shared spaces we have with them safer,” said Touzalin.

At 27,000 square feet, staff say it’s the largest of its kind in Illinois and was intentionally designed to pull the public into the process.

“We have them follow all the way through from intake, their initial veterinary exams, any diagnostics they may need, bloodwork, bandage changes, things like that, through surgery,” said Head Veterinarian Sarah Reich.

Large windows give visitors a closer look as surgeries and rehabilitation unfold in real time..

“It’s a way for them to see what goes into treating these animals and then hopefully sending them back into the wild,” said Reich. “I think in that way, it gives people a little bit more ownership over these animals, a little bit deeper connection.”

Returning to the wild

Staff here are ready for the busiest season from May to October, possibly helping as many as 900 animals at any given time.

As for this duck, his human helpers are hopeful he can soon join his feathered friends.

“Hopefully as he gains weight as he does better, he’s going to be diving better, his water-proofing’s going to be great and then hopefully he can go back into the wild.”

The DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center welcomes visitors through its doors seven days a week. They’ll have an official grand-opening in April.

Accepting injured and sick animals

Veterinarians at the center say they partner with many organizations such as police departments and animal control from various municipalities and wildlife rescue groups in the area who bring animals in need to the facility. They also accept calls from the general public.

If you find a Those finding a wild animal exhibiting signs it needs help can, you call the DuPage Wildlife Conservation Center at 630-942-6200 to determine if the animal truly needs assistance.

Signs an animal may be in need include:

Obvious bleeding

Obvious fracture

Severe head tilt

Swollen, crusty and red eyes or obvious eye injury

Animal is rolling or circling

Adult animal is unable to stand

Featherless or mostly featherless bird on the ground

Obvious maggots or parasites

Animals the center does not accept are:

Skunks

Bats

Deer

Raccoons

Trapped nuisance animals

Non-native animals (including European starlings, house sparrows, pigeons and red-eared sliders)

Native wildlife raised as pets

Photo Courtesy of DuPage Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!