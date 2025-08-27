New escape room proposed near Block 59 in Naperville

A new escape room business could soon open near Naperville’s new mixed-use Block 59 development, based on a recently submitted proposal to city officials.

Escapology, which operates across the globe, currently has two suburban Chicago locations. The proposed Naperville operation could take up residence within the Westridge Court Shopping Center at 2603 Aurora Ave, Suite 107.

Dozen escape rooms part of business proposal

Samuel Stockton, who would operate the Naperville location of Escapology, went before the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Commissioners reviewed the Escapology business plan for several reasons. Under municipal code, Escapology needs to obtain a conditional-use permit because it is classified as an amusement use. The number of parking stalls was also reviewed.

Stockton indicated the Naperville Escapology business would operate within a 6,284-square-foot tenant space within Westridge Court. It would feature a dozen individual escape rooms, with about eight typically in use at any given time.

“I know I’m being classified as amusement, but I’m more like a tutoring center, per se,” Stockton said. “I’m not running a bowling alley, or a theater, where I’ve got a bunch of people hanging out. I’m scheduling people to come in every hour…It’s a continual rotation.”

Commissioners give unanimous support for proposal

At the Aug. 20 meeting, commissioners gave a favorable recommendation to the Escapology concept.

“I love the business,” Commissioner Mark Wright said. “I think Naperville has always needed more experiences for our children. I’m very excited to see this come in. I wish you the best of luck.”

Commissioner Whitney Robbins, who chairs the Planning and Zoning Commission, also gave the proposal high marks.

“I have a 20-year-old, and he loves these, so I’m excited that you’re coming to Naperville,” Robbins said.

The commission’s favorable recommendation advances to the city council for a final, binding vote.

