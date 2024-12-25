New facility allows Aurora’s Hesed House to serve nearly double the guests

A homeless shelter just outside Naperville recently opened a new facility to better serve the community.

Aurora’s Hesed House opened its new 680 Adult Shelter, 680 S. River St., in November. The facility is located across the street from the shelter’s main site at 659 S. River St.

“We’re super excited because what used to be our warehouse (is) a place where more adults can seek shelter. Our families are also benefiting from this wonderful moment in time,” said Lauren Jernigan, Division Director of Development at Hesed House.

New sleeping quarters bring more “privacy and dignity”

The 680 Adult Shelter has room for 280 guests, nearly double the 145 spaces Hesed House offered before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its new semi-congregate sleeping quarters, with 200 beds offered for men and 80 for women, are designed to reduce sickness and provide an improved experience for all Hesed House guests.

“You’ve got walls between each other, that’s a big change from when people are sitting on mats very close to each other,” said Jernigan. (Guests) said, ‘Hey, I’m sleeping through the night, it feels different, but it feels really nice to have my own little kind of cubby in my own space. “That’s really the biggest feedback that we’ve had at first was just this adjustment, but more privacy, more dignity.”

The 680 Adult Shelter is attached to Hesed House’s Comprehensive Resource Center, which provides support services for those struggling with mental and physical health, abuse, and legal problems.

New kitchen, lockers, and store at 680 Adult Shelter

Hesed House’s new facility also boasts an industrial kitchen and common eating area, personal lockers, a self-service laundry room, and a store in the center of the shelter.

“When people are traveling and they bring home those tiny lotions or little razors or things like that, it goes into our store and all of those things are accessible to our guests for free,” said Jernigan.

What does Hesed House need most from the community?

A full list of current needs is available on Hesed House’s website, but at the moment, Jernigan said the shelter can always use…

“Gas gift cards,” said Jernigan. “Small amount gas gift cards allow our case managers to work with folks. A lot of times people have a job, but it’s really hard for them to get to and from that job if you don’t have the ability to use your car.”

Jernigan said Hesed House always appreciates when new community members join its group of over 7,500 volunteers.

“When our guests are sitting here, and they’re having a meal that’s served by a volunteer group, that really matters because they see that they matter, they see that somebody cares about them,” said Jernigan.

