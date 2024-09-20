New golf practice facility honors longtime Naperville Park Board commissioner

A new golf practice facility dedicated to a long-serving Naperville Park Board commissioner opened at Naperbrook Golf Course on Wednesday.

Official opening of Marie Todd Practice Facility

The Naperville Park District held a ceremony to unveil the Marie Todd Practice Facility at the course at 22204 W. 111th St./Hassert Blvd. in Plainfield.

The practice facility was named for Marie Todd, in recognition of her 18 years of service on the park board, part of which was spent as board president and vice president.

“Today is a real special day, we are celebrating the dedication of the Marie Todd Practice Facility. This is something near to my heart – Marie has really been a big spokesperson and a big booster for golf over her tenure as a park district commissioner, and we’re really happy to be able to dedicate this new facility in her name,” said Naperville Park District Director of Golf Kevin Carlson.

‘A huge honor,’ said Todd

Todd was grateful for the recognition, especially as a fan of the game of golf.

“It’s a huge honor for any facility to be named for somebody. I’m deeply grateful to the park district and the board for giving me this honor,” said former Park Board commissioner Marie Todd.

Park district officials said Todd played a role in growing opportunities for golfers within the community, along with helping in developing Knoch Knolls Nature Center and the Fort Hill Activity Center.

Two years in the making

The facility is now open to the public after nearly two years of construction, welcoming all golfers who want to improve their short game for a better round on the links.

“They can come out here and practice their short game whether they’re putting or chipping. We have two bunkers here that they can practice their sand shots. There’s also a large fairway that they can go back and hit pitch shots from as far as back is about 50 yards,” said Carlson.

The site is also a great place, park officials say, to help in training.

“Our golf professionals have a lot of lessons and programs that they take over in this area. They definitely use this area to help their programs and help students learn the game,” said Carlson.

