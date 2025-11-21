New ice skating rink opens at Block 59 in Naperville

It’s time to lace up those skates and head to Block 59 in Naperville, where a new outdoor ice rink has taken center stage at the development.

The Rink brings festive fun to Block 59

City of Naperville and Block 59 officials, along with community members, celebrated the grand opening of The Rink Thursday morning with a ribbon-cutting.

“This is really exciting. It’s a great amenity for the community…At Brixmor Property Group, our goal is to be the center of the communities that we serve. One of the things that we’re excited about with the ice rink is that it provides a wonderful place for people to come and to gather,” said Rich Dippolito, Vice President of Redevelopment for Brixmor.

The outdoor facility, which measures 60 by 120 feet, sits on the 7,200-square-foot green space between The Cheesecake Factory and Yard House. Block 59 collaborated with the company Magic Ice to bring the festive amenity to Naperville.

Community members try out new rink

In honor of the grand opening, community members were treated to complimentary snacks from Stan’s Donuts and a performance by a local figure skating group.

Afterwards, they took to the ice themselves, taking advantage of the free skate day organized by Block 59 officials.

“I think it’s a beautiful outdoor rink, especially to bring families together during the holidays…I think it brings more of a Christmasy vibe, and I think it adds a little special touch,” said Naperville resident Autumn Klado.

Starting Nov. 21, tickets to The Rink cost $14 for adults and $12 for groups such as children under 12, seniors, and first responders. Guests can bring their own skates or rent them on-site for $5, and reservations are strongly encouraged due to a limited number of timeslots daily.

“They can go online, and they can register for a two-hour time slot. That way, we don’t have long lines, and people know what to expect when they get here,” Dippolito said.

The facility will also host special events for the holidays, like Skate with Santa in December and Princess Skate on Jan. 10, where kids can dress up to meet fairy-tale princesses.

It will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Hours of operation will change from Jan. 5 until The Rink closes on Jan. 18. It is expected to reopen every holiday season.

“Our plan is to bring the ice rink to Block 59 every year so that it becomes a tradition, a wonderful holiday tradition that families can come and enjoy,” said Dippolito.

