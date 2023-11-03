New Interpretive Sign at Naperville’s Veterans Park

Visitors to Naperville’s Veterans Park could be in for a history lesson thanks to a recently installed interpretive sign. The placard, which was put in place by the Naperville Park District, chronicles the park’s past. It also includes is information on both the monuments that are located there and the Naperville Park District’s Adopt-A-Park program.

Donation from Kiwanis Club

The money used for the creation of the sign was donated by the Kiwanis Club of Naperville, which also has adopted Veterans Park and regularly provides volunteers to maintain and beautify the space.

“We are grateful for the generous donation by the Kiwanis Club of Naperville, which covered the cost of fabricating this sign,” said Naperville Park District Executive Director Brad Wilson. “We also appreciate their continued support of the Park District and Veterans Park through the Adopt-a-Park program.”

Naperville’s Veterans Day Ceremony

Typically, Veterans Park is the host of Naperville’s annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies. This year, though, the upcoming Veteran’s Day celebration will be held in front of a replica of the Vietnam Wall of Remembrance on the lawn of the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion.The replica is being constructed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the departure of the last United States troops from South Vietnam in 1973.That program is scheduled for 11:00am on Saturday, November 11th. The Wall of Remembrance will remain on display at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion through Monday the 13th.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!