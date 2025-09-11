New mural to be unveiled in downtown Naperville

An upcoming mural will be unveiled in downtown Naperville this Friday on the Naperville Township building.

The piece, titled “Our Shared Home,” was organized by Mandala South Asian Performing Arts, a Chicago-based performing arts organization. It is a collaborative community painting that celebrates the diversity of Naperville residents and what it has meant for them to call the city home.

It features several roots growing from a singular tree, taking different paths, signifying the unique histories of community members, according to Ashmi Mridul, associate executive director of Mandala Arts and the artistic lead of the mural.

“The idea of the project is to celebrate stories of people who came to Naperville and made it their home, and it is to celebrate the diversity of the city,” said Mridul.

Mural and performance mark immigration milestone and 10 years of Mandala Arts

The mural installation is also part of a larger project from Mandala Arts to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, a law that repealed national-origins quotas that had been in place since the 1920s, which limited immigration based on ethnicity, and primarily favored European immigrants.

In addition to the mural, the multicultural performance organization is bringing its new movement piece “Homeward” to North Central College in October. The dance examines the meaning of home and reflects on the impact of the pivotal piece of legislation for people of color.

Pranita Nayar, executive artistic director of Mandala Arts, explained that the performance works to highlight the shared disparities of immigrants and minorities and acknowledges the work of African American activists.

“The Nationality Act of 1965 was only possible because of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, for which the Black Americans had fought for decades, more than a century to get their rights, to get equality. And so it is by humble recognition of the Black American community that we are here because you fought the fight, you shed the blood, you struggled. And we are here because of that,” said Nayar.

Both the performance piece and mural also help mark the organization’s 10th anniversary of making art in the community.

Community members come together to bring mural to life

Over three weeks in August, Mridul held committee meetings at Nichols Library, where Naperville residents were able to give ideas for the mural, drawing and brainstorming with one another.

Community participation in the mural was imperative, according to Nayar.

“When a community comes together and voices their opinions and puts it on one platform banner piece of art, it is. It is the gathered opinion of everyone,” said Nayar.

After much discussion, community members chose roots to depict their shared home.

Mridul said the concept was perfect in showing unity while still celebrating individuality.

“One of the things about the mural that I wanted to be very specific about was to not unify the stories too much, but to keep the multiple voices alive,” said Mridul.

At the end of August, community members of all ages came together once more to bring their artistic vision to life. In less than two days, the painting was complete.

Mridul said the project allowed residents to leave a positive mark on their city.

“By putting their ideas and bringing it into a tangible form, in a wall, which is a permanent fixture in the city, that is a way to sort of leave their imprint in the city and deepen the connection that they have with the city through the process,” said Mridul.

The mural will officially be unveiled at a ribbon-cutting event on Friday, Sept. 12.

