New Naperville businesses bring indoor fun with rock climbing and virtual golf

Two new Naperville businesses are giving residents ways to stay active while also beating the heat.

ABC Climbing Academy and Clubhouse540 are two additions to the community that bring sports indoors.

Climbing Academy focuses on youth training

Located at 2639 Aurora Ave. inside Naperville’s Funtopia, ABC Climbing Academy focuses on teaching kids about the art of climbing in a child-friendly environment.

“Most climbing gyms are built for adults, and kids are allowed to climb. We are the opposite. We are built for kids, and adults are allowed to climb,” said Priscilla Kong, ABC Climbing Academy programs manager.

Building a passion for climbing early

At the gym, there are several areas for kids ages 2 to 16 to flex their rock climbing muscles with supervision and guidance from coaches.

The Naperville facility officially opened last month, but the business was first started in Boulder, Colorado, in 2012 by rock climbers Robyn and Didier Raboutou, who wanted to share their love of climbing with young people, according to Kong.

Children work to develop their skills using training plans created by the founders.

“We teach all kinds of climbing techniques, so footwork, different types of handholds, body positioning, and the programs are based on the kids’ age and ability,” said Kong. “So with really little kids, we incorporate a whole lot of games, just getting them moving, having fun on the wall. And as the kids get older, we incorporate more technique, strength training, all that kind of stuff.”

“Our goal is to spread the love of climbing, to encourage young climbers to explore their abilities, challenge their limits and to develop a lifelong love of climbing,” she said.

Clubhouse540 swings into Naperville

Over on Chicago Avenue, Clubhouse540 owner and manager Tom Schaefer is teeing up to open the new business on Friday, July 25th, with family and friends testing out the technology ahead of the big day.

The indoor golf facility has five golf bays with virtual simulators for visitors to practice their game.

One bay is designated for families, and another is designed specifically for golf training.

“All five bays will give you the opportunity to learn a lot about your golf swing and make you a better golfer. But Bay three, as we’re calling it, is actually outfitted with extra cameras, extra technology, extra lighting, and we will have professionals on site to help you take your game from one level way into the next level,” said Schaefer.

In addition to golf, visitors can also try other games and sports using the simulator.

“You’ll be able to play all different kinds of games: basketball, soccer, hockey, play dodgeball against zombies, carnival games, stuff like that too, a real family experience, in addition to dialing in your golf game with the latest technology and state-of-the-art golf simulator technology,” said Schaefer.

Building community through the love of golf

Schaefer is part of a larger team working to expand the Clubhouse business nationwide. Each Clubhouse in a new state would have its city’s unique zip code as its number.

The business is a passion project for the Naperville local and avid golfer who was eager to expand golfing opportunities for residents and visitors.

“I’ll be able to interact with the community, which I’m excited about and bring an offering that we think is going to really benefit this area,” he said.

His son, Clayton Schaefer, a golfer at Naperville Central, said he’s looking forward to spending time at the facility, working and playing.

“I was super excited to hear that he was creating this business. I’ve enjoyed the game. He’s loved the game for a long time, and it’s a good place to practice. And now, I always have a place where I can come and hit balls, enjoy, and have a good time,” he said.

As the two businesses settle into Naperville, the managers say they’re thrilled to share the sports they love with the community, one step and swing at a time.

