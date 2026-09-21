New Naperville Possibility Festival to promote social connection among students

A new Naperville Possibility Festival, hosted by three nonprofits, is hoping to give area students an opportunity to connect with the people around them.

Local nonprofits, business come together

The event, scheduled for Oct. 10-11 at Central Park, will be put on by KidsMatter, the Alive Center for Teens and Inside Out Club, alongside Go Brewing.

While this is the first Possibility Festival in Naperville, the event has been held in cities around the U.S. since 2021, each with the goal of ‘rewiring’ the way young people think about interacting with their peers in an age of digital isolation.

Go Brewing Founder Joe Chura said he attended a Possibility Festival himself, and was inspired to bring the event to his own city.

“I began the day at the Possibility Festival without knowing what to expect and left completely inspired, having gained new skills and techniques to manage challenges that I and many others face today.” Chura said.

What students will experience

The event is one of four happening in the U.S. this year, and according to a press release, is geared towards high school and college students.

Throughout the weekend, organizers said attendees will participate in activities meant to “create a true recalibration” of their social and emotional systems and promote wellness.

“The Naperville Possibility Festival is a wonderful opportunity for students who want to experience new friendships, engaging activities and a weekend designed to build meaningful connections,” said Nina Menis, CEO and Executive Director of KidsMatter.

Along with the event’s organizers, about 20 young volunteers will help facilitate the weekend.

Participants must register in advance for this free event.