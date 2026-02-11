New North Central master’s program hopes to help address nursing shortage

For those considering a career change into nursing, North Central College has launched a new program designed to make the transition possible.

The university recently introduced a new Master’s Entry to Nursing Practice program starting this fall that allows those with a bachelor’s degree in any field to earn a master’s in nursing.

“Our MENP program will allow students to enter in a traditional way, where if they have a bachelor’s in another field of study, they can apply to our program as long as they have the prerequisites, specifically science-focused,” said Kristin Turnbull, a nursing professor at North Central College.

New nursing program to help fill more nursing roles

University officials say the new program will help address the ongoing need for nurses in Illinois as more and more retire. A 2022 survey report from the Illinois Nursing Workforce Center found that 55% of registered nurses in Illinois were “approximately 55 years or older,” and 27% planned to retire in the next five years.

“We’re seeing nurses exit the workforce for some reason or another, including retirement. And so we’re really filling that need for more nurses,” said Turnbull.

The 2-year, full-time program will focus on lifestyle medicine, teaching students about prevention, nutrition, and “whole-person wellness.” Admitted students will complete over 700 hours of clinical and simulation training, some of which will take place in a brand new Nursing Skills Lab. The front of the lab is a traditional classroom, while the back contains six hospital beds with mannequins occupying them, along with medical equipment for hands-on learning.

Class sizes are expected to be kept small — around 16 students to start — to better allow for one-on-one mentoring between faculty and students, Turnbull said.

Program launches new 3 + 2 Pathway

The MENP program also introduces a new 3 + 2 pathway, geared toward graduating high schoolers, which allows them to earn both a Bachelor of Science in Health Science degree and a Master of Science in Nursing degree in five academic years.

“Students will enter the health science major at North Central College, and then, after completing three years in a health science degree, they will be able to apply for the MENP program,” said Turnbull.

Turnbull noted that the 3+2 pathway is designed to allow admitted students to opt out of the MENP program if they decide to pursue a different career path, and still earn a health science degree

The first cohort of students accepted into the MENP program will be welcomed this fall. Upon completion of the program, they will sit for the nursing licensure exam, commonly known as the NCLEX.

“Students will not only have acquired nursing knowledge, but they will be able to apply that nursing knowledge, so use their clinical judgment, their critical thinking skills, and communication skills in all aspects of the nursing career,” said Turnbull.

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!