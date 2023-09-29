New parking lot pitched for Naperville’s Knoch Park

The Naperville Park District plans to create additional parking at the north end of Knoch Park between the Naperville Central High School softball field and the Central Maintenance Facility.

Packed parking at the Central Maintenance Facility

Park district staff received input from residents and park patrons regarding the busy parking at the Central Maintenance Facility, which is used for multiple purposes including the ball fields, pickle ball courts, maintenance facility staff, and visitors.

The maintenance lot at the park currently has 46 parking stalls that quickly get used up, especially during the peak activity seasons of spring, summer, and fall.

Adding a new lot to Knoch Park

To reduce the extensive parking usage of the Central Maintenance Facility, park officials proposed a new parking lot that will provide 36 additional parking stalls with a circular drive and a drop-off area.

This lot will use permeable pavers instead of traditional asphalt and has an estimated price of $450,000.

Partnering with District 203 on the project

Park district staff met with Naperville School District 203 to propose a plan to partner on the project.

D203 was reportedly supportive of this proposal and the idea of using the payment model that was used by both organizations in 2019 for the synthetic turf field and other amenities.

This model will have the park district pay 57% and District 203 pay 43% of the project. These percentages are based on the proposed schedule for shared use of the fields during peak times.

“The next step is to formulate an amendment to the 2019 intergovernmental agreement in collaboration with school District 203 for review and consideration and include the Knoch Park permeable pavement parking lot installation project in the 2024 capital budget,” said Eric Shutes, the Director of Planning for the Naperville Park District.

