New principals named for two Naperville middle schools

Hill Middle School in Indian Prairie School District 204 has two interim co-principals this year, but it’s set to have one administrator permanently in the job come this fall. And Hill is not the only Naperville middle school in the district that’s in store for a new leader.

Hill’s new principal comes from within District 204

Leslie Mitchell, who currently serves as principal of Gregory Middle School, will become the new principal of Hill Middle School when the district’s fiscal year switches on July 1, Superintendent Adrian Talley said during Monday’s school board meeting.

At Hill, Mitchell will replace interim co-principals Charles Bibbs and Michele Frost, who have worked in the school’s top role for a year. They took the helm from Toya Pryor, who was principal of Hill for the 2023-24 school year before becoming executive director of climate and culture at Oswego School District 308.

Before the past couple years of transition, longtime District 204 teacher and administrator Mike Dutdut had been principal at Hill for nearly a decade.

New Gregory principal has background in Kaneland schools

Meanwhile, to fill Mitchell’s shoes at Gregory, the school board approved the appointment of Patrick Raleigh, who is in his first year at Gregory serving as an assistant principal.

Before joining District 204, Talley said Raleigh worked as director of educational services for grades 6 to 12 in Kaneland School District 302. He also served as principal of an elementary school in the Kaneland district for five years.

“Mr. Raleigh has a passion for creating positive working and learning environments and wants to ensure all students know they can depend upon him to create a welcoming environment,” Talley said.

Raleigh attended Monday’s meeting to accept the appointment with his wife, daughters and some supportive friends.

“They know how much this means to me,” he said about his promotion to principal. “I’m really looking forward to the years to come.”

Photos courtesy: IPSD 204

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!