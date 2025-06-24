New restaurant concept The George pays homage to Naperville history

A new restaurant concept named The George is set to open later this year in downtown Naperville at the former Bev’s location, 245 S. Washington St.

What is The George?

The George will be a “modern American tavern blending timeless comfort with elevated design and cuisine,” according to a press release from Empire Restaurant Group.

The concept is led by co-owners Will Cullen and Dave Miller, known for ventures including Empire, Hizemans, Fiamme, Elements at Water Street, and Chef By Request.

The menu at The George will feature American classics and signature dishes, including the George French Dip, Steak Frites, and the Badge 13 Burger. The restaurant will offer lunch and dinner, along with a full bar and cocktail menu.

“We’re blending nostalgia with craftsmanship,” said co-owner Dave Miller. “It’s familiar, but elevated — we’re serving up dishes that people love, but with exceptional attention to ingredients and execution.”

Paying homage to Naperville’s history

The restaurant takes its name from George Laird, who constructed the Naperville Pre-Emption House at Main Street and Chicago Avenue in 1834.

The Pre-Emption House served as one of the first hotels built west of Chicago, according to Naper Settlement. It offered travelers a shot of whiskey, housing, breakfast, and stabling for their horses, all for 35 cents.

It was also a community destination, often hosting government business, meals, business deals, and monthly Horse Market Days, where farmers and dealers gathered to buy, sell, and show horses.

Naper Settlement recreated the structure, which serves as its visitor center.

The George also pays tribute to other notable figures in Naperville history, including former Mayor George Pradel; Judge Winfred George Knoch, a Senior Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit; and the George Martin family, part of whose estate became the 13-acre site that now houses Naper Settlement.

The 13-acre site was part of a larger land portfolio owned by the Martin family, which the last remaining heir, Caroline Martin Mitchell, donated to the city.

“The George aims to capture this spirit of community and history both by honoring George Laird and other famous Georges that made Naperville what it is today,” the press release stated.

Interior design inspired by the 19th century

On the inside, the restaurant will feature 19th-century design elements, including vintage photographs, antiques, and details inspired by the original Pre-Emption House.

The outside will have a custom-built 12-foot pergola with adjustable louvers, integrated fans, ambient lighting, and a fire pit.

“Our goal with The George was to create a place where people can come together over great food and a beautiful setting — casual, but with polish,” said co-owner Will Cullen. “We wanted it to feel like a neighborhood favorite the moment you walk in the door.”

The George is scheduled to open near the end of August, according to the press release.

