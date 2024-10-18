New security procedures to be put in place at Naperville Municipal Center

The city of Naperville plans to beef up security at the main entrance of the Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St., according to a manager’s memorandum citing the city’s human resources director Blaine Wing.

Upgraded security measures installed

Controlled access doors, a new speaker and video system, and a new security guard desk also serving as the visitor services desk have been added at the entrance. That visitors’ desk can now be found right next to the vestibule.

A new check-in policy at the Municipal Center

Visitors must now check in with the security guard at visitor services when arriving.

Those without appointments will be given contact information for the appropriate party. If unavailable at that time, the department representative will coordinate a way to resolve the issue, whether with a follow-up or by scheduling an appointment. Visitor IDs will not be requested for now, according to Wing.

Greeter needed for organizations holding meetings at Municipal Center

Organizations holding meetings at the Municipal Center must appoint a greeter to the lobby who will greet and direct visitors. For city meetings, doors will remain open until the end of the meeting.

Staff members and Naperville City Council members will have “designated access procedures.” Contractors will be on-site only to complete assigned duties, as per existing protocols.

Security upgrades in the works for several years

These upgrades to security had been a topic of conversation among city officials prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the start of which paused efforts to get them in place.

The increased security measures are expected to be approved Oct. 28, and put into effect starting Nov. 12.

