New Vivid Creatures exhibit comes to The Morton Arboretum

Colorful animal sculptures have made their way to The Morton Arboretum as part of the new Vivid Creatures exhibit. It features five animals spread throughout the arboretum, created by two Portland, Oregon-based artists Heather and Fez BeGaetz.

“They were designed [and] inspired by the local wildlife. We wanted to take ordinary creatures and present them in an extraordinary way that invited people deeper into their stories and their relationships,” said Heather BeGaetz, artist of Vivid Creatures.

Five colorful animal sculptures

The animals in the exhibit include Scamp the fox squirrel, Generosity the white-tailed deer, Cadence the sandhill crane, Spectra the brittle button snail, and Nimbly the blue dasher dragonfly.

“They’re massively vibrant creatures that are here to accent the flora and fauna that exist at the arboretum, painted in sunrise [and] sunset colors,” said Fez BeGaetz, artist of Vivid Creatures.

The sculptures range in size from eight to 22 feet tall and are made from steel, fiber-reinforced concrete, and acrylic paint.

“Each of the characters has their own story, which you can find on our websites, and each of their palettes is designed to bring out that story,” said Heather BeGaetz.

The project took around two years to complete, including planning, designing, constructing, painting, and installing.

Vivid Creatures opens on May 17

Currently, four of the five sculptures are on-site, while Nimbly, the blue dasher dragonfly, will zip into the arboretum on June 2 following repairs. A map showing the locations of all the sculptures can be found on The Morton Arboretum’s website.

Visitors can witness the large-scale animals when the exhibit opens on Saturday, May 17. Vivid Creatures is included with admission and will remain on display until spring 2027.

There will also be a free art-making program in the Children’s Garden where families can create art inspired by the sculptures. It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., starting May 24, through Sept. 1.

“We want to provide ways for people to explore and get outside and connect with nature, and then also connect with each other. I think Vivid Creatures is the perfect way to do that,” said Amy Scott, head of exhibitions at The Morton Arboretum.

