Nicki Anderson To Take Naperville City Council Seat Vacated by Patty Gustin

Naperville City Council has chosen Nicki Anderson to fill the council seat left vacant by former councilwoman, Patty Gustin.

About Nicki Anderson

Anderson is the former President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce. She is currently the director of L.E.A.D.S., an undergraduate women’s leadership program at Benedictine University, and serves as the executive director of university development.

In a Facebook post today, Anderson said in regards to her appointment, “In our leadership program for women at Benedictine University we focus on the importance of servant leadership. I feel it’s important to not just talk about it, but to show it. I am honored to serve in this capacity and will do my absolute best in this role. Honored and humbled for the opportunity.”

Anderson also sits on the board of directors at Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

“Nicki’s former and current community experience is the perfect fit for the next four months on the dais. Her knowledge, leadership style and willingness to fill this vacancy provide a skillful voice to round out the Council. I’m grateful that Nicki is once again stepping up to serve our community and lend her time and talents to all of us,” said Naperville mayor Steve Chirico in a press release.

New Board Seat for Gustin

Anderson takes over the council spot for Patty Gustin, who was recently elected as a District 5 representative on the DuPage County Board. Gustin was sworn in to that position in a ceremony Monday night.

Timetable

Nicki Anderson will be sworn in at the December 20 Naperville City Council meeting. She will serve as councilwoman through April 2023, which is the remainder of Gustin’s term.

