No Injuries In Sunday Townhome Fire In Naperville

No one was injured in a townhome fire that happened Sunday afternoon in Naperville, according to a press release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Townhome Fire on Wisteria Ct.

Just after 3:30 p.m., the Naperville Fire Department responded to the scene at the two-story townhouse in the 1900 block of Wisteria Ct, after receiving a 911 call. Fire crews reported seeing smoke coming from the roof upon their arrival.

Firefighters were able to force their way into the townhome and extinguish the fire, which was in the attic. The townhome was unoccupied at the time, and neighboring residents were safely evacuated.

Under Control In Thirty Minutes

The fire was under control within thirty minutes of the 911 call reporting it. The affected unit was deemed uninhabitable. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!