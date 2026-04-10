North Central College band director takes the stage one last time

After more than three decades as director of bands at North Central College, Dr. Larry Van Oyen prepares to take the final bow of his career.

From music degree beginnings to final concert

He will direct his final concert on Saturday at Wentz Concert Hall.

When Van Oyen took the job 33 years ago, North Central no longer had a music education degree. Along with his colleagues, Van Oyen helped restart the music program.

“The people that I work with are really, really wonderful. They make it fun to come to work,” Van Oyen said.

Remembering his students

The memories that Van Oyen will take with him as he retires are those with his students.

“They really did help me grow and help me change. The other schools I was at, my job was to put on a concert. Here we put on a performance, and music means much more to the students, because we can talk about it at a real different level, and they respond so well, you can’t help but stay excited about music yourself,” said Van Oyen.

Van Oyen is most proud of the college’s annual Chords for Kids concert, a free performance for kids with special needs and their families.

“The band just does wonderful things. They dance. We play a Spider-Man piece. I had somebody dress up like Spider-Man. And then at our last concert, I think we had five Spider-Men,” said Van Oyen. “They’re so enthusiastic about playing for the kids. It really changes the way you look at music when you see the way that kids interact with the band. The kids come up at the end, and they conduct the band for a phrase, and we get a picture of them conducting.”

Music follows Van Oyen into retirement

In his retirement, Van Oyen will keep busy woodworking, painting, and playing his saxophone.

“It’s a strange feeling, because I really don’t plan to do much conducting after the concert. I’m looking forward to some of the things I want to do when I’m retired, but directing bands, it’s been part of me for pretty much half my life now,” Van Oyen said.

Leaving a musical legacy of note, for the students he taught along the way.

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Photo courtesy: North Central College