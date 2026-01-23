North Central College considers name change as it prioritizes brand identity

North Central College could be using a different name in the coming years.

The private institution, which has been a part of the Naperville community since 1861, is thinking about how it can strengthen and solidify its “institutional identity” in the future, according to North Central College President Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá.

A potential name change is one factor the institution is considering to help it do that.

“The reality is that we are not the same institution that we were 100 years ago when we changed our name from North-Western College to North Central College, nor are we the same institution that we were just 10 years ago,” said Goke-Pariola. “We want to make sure that our name – and our associated brand – reflects who we are: a four-year institution with undergraduate and graduate programs that is located in the heart of one of the most sought-after cities in the country.”

Gathering the community’s thoughts

To gather the thoughts of its community, the college sent students, staff, and alumni a survey asking about potential names, what’s important to students in terms of the college’s offerings, and whether they think a name change would make a difference in how the school is viewed. Gòkè-Paríolá shared that survey answers are still currently being collected and analyzed.

Name options being considered are North Central University of Naperville, University of Naperville, and Naperville University. The other option on the plate is to keep the school’s current name.

“The survey that we recently launched is part of our effort to study and explore the college’s brand recognition and the perception from within and outside of our campus community. This is not an exercise to change the college’s name,” said Gòkè-Paríolá. “Name recognition is one of many variables we are studying.”

What North Central is doing now

In the meantime, other efforts are being made to continue to highlight what North Central has to offer for its undergraduate and graduate students.

For example, Gòkè-Paríolá notes that in the last 10 years, the school has added eight clinical practice degree programs, including physician assistant studies and nursing, as well as doctoral degree programs like physical and occupational therapy.

He believes Naperville itself is a key component in helping the school continue to prosper.

“Our location in Naperville is second-to-none. Naperville has continued to grow in terms of both size and stature,” said Gòkè-Paríolá. “Our students have access to internships and jobs in a vibrant business community. As we market the institution, it’s important that we continue to leverage our location in the heart of a destination city.”

There’s no specific timeline for when a decision will be made by the college’s Board of Trustees, though survey responses and general feedback will continue to be gathered throughout the upcoming spring semester.

“The last time the college changed its name was 100 years ago,” said Gòkè-Paríolá. “The reality is that there are things we can do right now to bolster our brand and messaging. It’s a fluid process as we continue to listen and learn.”