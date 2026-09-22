North Central College named among top 20 private colleges in Midwest

North Central College has been named among the top 20 private colleges in the Regional Universities Midwest Category in a ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

North Central landed at No. 18 in that listing and came in No. 23 in the overall Midwest regional rankings among 171 institutions.

It shared its No. 18 slot in a tie with Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio and Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota, with the No. 23 overall ranking being a four-way tie between North Central, Cedarville, Hamline, and the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.

How rankings are determined

Rankings are determined using up to 17 academic and graduate success factors, including graduation rates, earnings by major, peer assessments, graduation rate performance, financial resources, faculty salaries and number of full-time faculty, standardized tests, and student-faculty ratio. For this year’s full listings, more than 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities were considered.

Other categories of note for North Central

North Central also jumped three spots from last year in the Best Value Schools category in its region, moving up to No. 24. It was also named among the top 10 best colleges for veterans for the third year running, at No. 10, and was listed among the top 100 performers on social mobility at No. 84.

Providing students ‘more than just a degree’

North Central College President Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá expressed his pleasure with the rankings in a press release, noting that the school strives to sharpen students’ skills “beyond the classroom through internships, research and real-life opportunities.”

“Recognition from U.S. News & World Report reflects our sustained commitment to providing students with more than just a degree. North Central College provides a deeply personal and highly supportive educational experience that prepares students for real-world success and impact,” said Gòkè-Paríolá.

Who landed on top?

This year the top-ranked private college in the Midwest was John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio, with the Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin coming in No. 2, and Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio tying at No. 3. That ranking was repeated for the top regional universities Midwest category.

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