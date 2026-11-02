North Central College student killed in Bloomington mass shooting

A North Central College student was killed in a mass shooting at a Halloween party early Sunday morning in Bloomington, according to police.

What happened

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington held a press conference Monday and shared more about what happened.

At around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, a nearby officer heard ten gunshots and rushed to the rental home near Division and East streets in Bloomington, where he found a person hurt in the front yard. The officer then went to the backyard and began doing what he could to help.

Police estimated around 150 to 200 people were at the party, and most who could run did when the shooting happened.

Bloomington Police said one person was killed and eight were hurt, a suspect is not currently in custody.

North Central student killed

North Central College confirmed in a press release that 19-year-old Giana Dettloff of Carol Stream, who was in Bloomington as part of the school’s cheerleading squad, was killed. The McLean County coroner said she was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot multiple times. Bloomington police said Dettleoff’s parents told them she was visiting a close friend.

“On behalf of the College, I offer my deepest condolences to her family, friends, teammates, and classmates,” said North Central College President Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá in a statement. “No words can ease the pain of her loss, but please know that we mourn with you and are here to support you. Our hearts are also with those injured in the shooting and their loved ones.”

Gòkè-Paríolá went on to encourage students struggling with the loss to reach out for help at the campus’ wellness center or with the chaplain.

Who was hurt

Simington gave more details about the eight additional people ages 16 to 22 hurt in the shooting.

A 19-year-old male Illinois Wesleyan student from Plano, hit in the forearm, is in stable condition.

18-year-old female student from Carol Stream was hit in the leg. Her status has improved from critical to stable condition.

19-year-old female Illinois State University student shot in the ankle is in stable condition.

19-year-old female Illinois State University student from Hoffman Estates was treated and released.

19-year-old female Quincy University student from Woodridge had chest, arm, and abdomen injuries; her status has improved from critical to stable.

22-year-old male from Bloomington is stable.

18-year-old female high school student from Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream is stable.

16-year-old female Bloomington High School student was treated after being grazed by a bullet and has been released.

The investigation is ongoing

Illinois State Police also responded and assisted Bloomington police with treating those injured until more first responders arrived. McLean County deputies, ISP, FBI, and ATF are assisting in the investigation.

Simington said they are not sure if there was one suspect or multiple, but possible suspects have been described as black and male.

Bloomington police are asking anyone with additional information to reach out to them, and said they are only currently investigating the shooting itself, not underage drinking or other matters related to the party.

You can submit evidence digitally to their website, or reach out to Detective Pedro Diaz at 309-434-2532 or Pdiaz@cityblm.org.

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