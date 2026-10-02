November completion expected for Route 59 resurfacing through Naperville

A months-long resurfacing project on Illinois Route 59 in Naperville and Aurora is closer to completion.

This month, the Illinois Department of Transportation will start the final phase of the project, which is on track to finish in November.

Projected completion in November

The stretch of the roadway between McCoy Drive and Artesian Road has experienced intermittent lane closures for the $4.6 million project, which started on July 13.

Maria Castaneda, an IDOT public information officer, said the project is still on track, with asphalt paving beginning this month. An exact completion date is still undetermined.

“To have the least impact on the motoring public, that portion of the project will mainly take place in the overnight hours,” Castaneda said. “As the work continues, the public can continue to expect daytime and occasional overnight lane closures.”

Castaneda said crews are finishing work on the new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and patching concrete pavement.

Delays continue

Drivers should continue to expect delays in this area and seek alternate routes. Business and residential access will remain open as construction continues until the project’s completion next month.

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