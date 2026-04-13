Oberweis to open first Scoop Shop in downtown Naperville Giordano’s

Naperville is scooping up a new partnership between two popular Chicago brands.

Oberweis is set to open its first-ever Scoop Shop on April 28 inside the Giordano’s on 119 South Main Street, according to a press release.

Exclusive treats pay tribute to Naperville high schools

The Scoop Shop will feature two menu items inspired by local high school mascots for a short period.

The Top Flyin’ Frostbite, influenced by Naperville Central’s redhawks, combines strawberry and peanut butter cup flavors, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.

Meanwhile, The Huskie Dream is named after North’s mascot and features a blend of orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream, topped with blue and orange sprinkles, marshmallows, and whipped cream.

Grand opening celebration to support DuPage Children’s Museum

Oberweis and Giordano’s will donate a portion of opening sales to The DuPage Children’s Museum. Additionally, the first 99 customers on April 28 can buy a single scoop of ice cream for $0.99.

Pairing deep-dish pizza with ice cream treat

The collaboration is a new achievement for both companies. It will be the first time Giordano’s has hosted another restaurant under its roof while marking the beginning of new Scoop Shops for Oberweis.

“There is nothing quite as deeply ingrained in the American family experience as pizza and ice cream,” said Oberweis CEO Renato DePaolis. “By bringing Oberweis into Giordano’s, we aren’t just pairing two legacy Chicago brands; we’re honoring a timeless, nostalgic tradition and giving families the quintessential American night out, all under one roof.”

“Welcoming Oberweis into our restaurant is a natural fit. We both share an uncompromised belief in premium, high-quality ingredients,” said Giordano’s CEO Nick Scarpino. “After enjoying their favorite Giordano’s deep-dish pizza, our guests can now experience the absolute best ice cream Chicago has to offer without ever leaving the building.”

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Photo courtesy: Oberweis