Oh deer! Forest Preserve District warns of unexpected animals on roadways

With daylight saving time upon us, the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County reminds drivers to be alert for unexpected deer crossing the roadway, according to a news release from the organization.

To help lower your risk and prevent a collision, the Forest Preserve District encourages watching for deer at dawn and dusk along the edges of roads while driving. Deer are most common in woods, fields, and waterways, but can be found throughout the county.

If you see one deer, there is most likely more as they travel in pairs and groups, officials say.

“October through December is deer breeding season, and these large animals won’t think twice about crossing busy roads in their search for mates,” says Forest Preserve District ecologist Brian Kraskiewicz.

Do not honk at deer in the roadway

Officials warn drivers to not assume the deer will run off as you approach in a vehicle.

The Forest Preserve District says to avoid honking your vehicle’s horn as you may confuse the animal. The noise could cause the animal to bolt in any direction. Rather, officials recommend flashing your headlights to encourage the animal to move.

The natural instinct is to swerve to avoid hitting a deer, but this could result in a more severe crash. It is best to stop and wait.

If a collision occurs, the Forest Preserve District says to contact local law enforcement for help. Do not attempt to remove a dead or injured deer from the roadway.

Illinois law requires drivers to report to police any deer-related accident with more than $1,500 in damage.

Illinois ranks 34th in the nation for deer-related insurance claims

According to State Farm, Illinois was the 34th-ranked state in the nation for the number of claims filed by drivers who struck an animal from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

The insurance company estimates an Illinois driver has a 1-in-170 chance of hitting a deer while driving. State Farm considers this to be a medium risk.

