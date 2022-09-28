Oktoberfest Brings All Things German to Naperville’s Naper Settlement

Oktoberfest is coming to Naper Settlement this weekend. The German-centric fest will be held on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1.

All Things German

The celebration will include German cuisine, local and traditional Oktoberfest beer choices, and live music, featuring both polka and rock music, all under a large heated tent.

The band line up Friday night includes the New Generation Polka Band and the Polkaholics. On Saturday, it will be Ed Wagner’s Lustige Blaskapelle, Freeze Dried, and Wedding Banned.

Other Fun-Filled Activities At Oktoberfest

Other fun planned for the weekend includes lawn games on both days, with events like corn hole, a giant Connect Four, giant Jenga, lawn pong and lawn golf. Also featured both days will be a professional pumpkin carver.

Stein Holding Contest Sunday

Those who’d like to prove their strength and stamina can take part in a stein holding contest on Saturday, with competitions for both men and women from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. First place will net the winner a four-person Naper Settlement membership, worth $145. Second place earns a $50 gift card to Sable Creek Winery, and third an Oktoberfest swag prize package.

Oktoberfest Details

The event runs Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets and more information are available on the Naper Settlement website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

