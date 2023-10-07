Oktoberfest kicks off at Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement kicked off its two-day Oktoberfest event to celebrate the German culture.

“We’ve been doing this Oktoberfest for about 13 years. We have a very robust German culture here and so we’ve been celebrating it and each year we’ve been getting bigger and better,” said Brittany Tepper, the Director of Marketing at Naper Settlement.

The overflowing drink menu and German cuisine

Guests can come out to the large heated tents at Naper Settlement and enjoy a beverage in celebration of the culture.

“So we have one of the largest Oktoberfest beer menus in the region,” said Tepper. “We have both German beer and we also have a lot of Oktoberfest varieties from local breweries as well.”

Cider and wine are also available for those who don’t want beer but still want that Oktoberfest kick.

Drinks can be purchased for $7 and are cash only.

There are also plenty of food options, including German classics like pretzels and brats, but also other options such as chicken tenders, sandwiches, and desserts.

Stein holding competition

Guests will be able to put their strength to the test in a stein-holding competition on Saturday at 5 p.m.

There will be a men’s and women’s contest with the winner taking a prize package home.

Fun for the entire family

There are also plenty of activities for the entire family to enjoy including lawn games and live music.

The bands Freeze Dried and Whiskey Romance will be the opening acts on Saturday.

“Lowdown Brass Band will be here [Saturday], they’re the big headliner at the end of the night and I’m really excited for that one,” said Tepper.

An award-winning professional pumpkin carver will also be at the event to entertain guests.

“Seeing him make those creations right in front of your eyes, they’re works of art and they’re beautiful and it’s really exciting,” Tepper said.

The fun continues on Saturday

Oktoberfest at Naper Settlement will continue again on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for kids ages 4 to 12.

“We celebrate German culture, but I think anybody will have fun here at this Oktoberfest,” said Tepper.

