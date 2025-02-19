One killed, another injured in south Naperville house fire Tuesday

A Naperville resident was killed and another person injured in a house fire that broke out in south Naperville on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release by the Naperville Fire Department (NFD).

First responders arrive to find ‘fully involved structure fire’

The NFD responded to the single-family home in the 3500 block of Redwing Court just after 3:15 p.m., after receiving multiple calls about the blaze.

Naperville police arrived at the scene shortly before fire crews, reporting a “fully involved structure fire,” and found there was a person trapped on the second floor. Firefighters discovered heavy fire on both the first and second floors, and started what authorities referred to as a “coordinated transitional attack to try to darken down the fire,” with the hopes of being able to rescue the trapped person.

Rescue attempts thwarted by heavy fire and interior damage

Though multiple hose lines were used to combat the flames, reaching the second floor was difficult, authorities said, because of all the damage the fire had caused – including holes in the second floor and a collapsed stairwell.

Exterior rescue attempts by ladder were thwarted by the heavy fire coming out of nearly all the second-floor windows, officials said.

The fire was brought under control about an hour and fifteen minutes after crews arrived.

One injured, another killed in fire

Authorities say one person died in the fire, with another occupant of the home taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The home suffered estimated damages of $800,000, with the cause of the fire still under investigation. It was deemed uninhabitable, leaving five people displaced.

The Naperville Fire Department noted its sorrow at the death of the Naperville resident, saying in the news release, “We offer our full support to the family and friends of the victim.”

If you have a story idea, send us a tip.