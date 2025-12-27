One-stop-shop DMV opens in Naperville

A new DMV opened in Naperville last month in an effort to provide more streamlined services.

DMV makes progress in improving efficiency

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office shared its contentment with the progress of the new DMV model.

“In the first month at the new location on Diehl Road, customer feedback has been extremely positive,” the office said in a statement. “The new DMV with cross-trained staff offers greater efficiencies, reduced wait times, and a larger, more modern space.”

The office noted that appointment numbers have remained consistent since its opening, seeing around 2,700 customers per week. In the new year, the state plans to increase appointment availability by 10 to 15 percent.

City Manager Doug Krieger shared Naperville’s appreciation for the facility.

“We’re always glad to hear when anyone, whether it’s another level of government or a public or private business, reinvests in Naperville,” said Krieger. “Now it’s easier for our residents to take care of multiple items all at once, and that efficiency and modernization are always beneficial in today’s busy world.”

New DMV meets needs of growing community

The new facility was established to meet the growing demands of the community, Secretary of State Alex Giannoulias said in a press release.

The appointment-only DMV is larger than the former location, boasting an additional 3,000 square feet.

“The new Naperville DMV embodies our commitment to efficient, customer-friendly public service that our state’s third-largest city deserves,” said Giannoulias.

The release noted that Naperville’s population has grown by nearly 50,000 residents since the former DMV opened in 1994.

The new office is located at 1771 W Diehl Road, Unit 110. It replaced the former location at 931 W. 75th St., Suite 161, which closed before the new facility’s opening.

One-stop-shop model to speed service

To improve efficiency, the DMV has adopted a one-stop shop model for serving customers. Single-service counters with cross-trained employees can provide guests with driver’s license applications and renewals, driving tests, REAL ID applications, title work, and vehicle registration and renewal stickers.

“By implementing our One-Stop-Shop model at the new location, we’re able to add more appointments and help more people get in, get out, and get on with their day,” Giannoulias said.

“We’re pleased that the Naperville community and the region will benefit from this more accessible and time-saving method of visiting the DMV for driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations, and all other motor vehicle services,” said Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli.

The facility officially opened on November 21. It is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

