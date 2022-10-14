A petition circulating on change.org is requesting the Naperville Park District brings an indoor aquatics, tennis, and pickleball facility to the city. Titled, “Bring an Indoor Aquatics, Tennis & Pickleball Center to Naperville,” the petition has been signed by more than 1,400 people to date.

Limited Winter Access

“The Naperville Park District has done an outstanding job creating opportunities for residents to remain healthy and active through a variety of facilities,” said author of the petition Kelly Reif. “However, it is our belief that there are a few major holes in available year-round facilities and programming – tennis/pickleball and aquatics.”

Reif said in the petition that Naperville residents have little to no access to these types of facilities during the winter months of the year.

“Like aquatics, a tennis/pickleball facility would serve a wide range of age brackets in the Naperville community,” said Reif.

Park District Survey

The Naperville Park District released results from a survey in 2022 which showed residents listing an indoor walking facility as the top priority for the district, while indoor water facilities ranked second. However, 78% of respondents said they were willing to pay higher property taxes or fees to have an indoor water facility in the city.

Executive Director of the Naperville Park District Brad Wilson said the park district is not currently considering the addition of an indoor aquatics, tennis and pickleball center, but they will continue to listen to public feedback.

“We do not have any plans at this time to add these facilities,” said Wilson. “We’re in the process of developing the next three year strategic plan, identifying major initiatives for the future. The park district will consider the community survey completed earlier this year, and other resident communications.”

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

