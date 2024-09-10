Organizers invite community to ‘Have some fun with us’ at Naper Pride Fest

Naper Settlement will be awash with rainbow colors during the third production of Naper Pride Fest, a daylong celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, open to all.

The event is scheduled for noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 on the grounds of Naper Settlement at 523 S. Webster St.

Admission for those 18 and older is $10 online or $15 at the gate, which is located at Porter Avenue and Webster Street. Those 17 and under get in for free.

Organizers say the vibrant local entertainment, long list of vendors and accepting atmosphere offer plenty of reasons to stop by.

Naper Pride Fest for ‘all of Naperville’

“We’re hoping that all of Naperville comes out because it really is a family-friendly event,” said Dawn DeSart, an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and Naper Pride spokeswoman, who also serves as a DuPage County Board member. “It is for our whole community.”

The event features its largest lineup of vendors yet, with 72 signed up to sell pride products and other goods or hand out information. Shops, crafters and organizations including 360 Youth Services, Youth Outlook, AIDS Foundation of Chicago and the Alive Center will set up booths along the Settlement’s main path, DeSart said. Plus, popular food trucks will sell festival favorites like pizza, as well as more unique treats including pierogis, lobster rolls and vegetarian options.

Festival attendees can also enjoy live music from acts like George Michael Reborn and Mostly Miley (a Miley Cyrus tribute band).

DuPage County Health Department will have a presence and will administer free vaccines for Mpox to anyone interested, DeSart said, bringing back a well-used service also offered two years ago during the most recent Naper Pride Fest.

Funds for a purpose

Naper Pride Fest is designed to be a celebration, situated in September instead of the busy Pride Month of June to give people a chance to come together locally. It also has a serious mission, DeSart said — raising money to create a LGBTQIA+ community center in Naperville.

Naper Pride imagines this community center as a place offering medical care for LGBTQIA+ individuals, which members sometimes struggle to access through their primary healthcare providers, especially if they are receiving hormone treatments as part of a gender transition. DeSart said visions for the center also include an emphasis on mental health services, community-building and inclusion.

All proceeds raised from the fest go toward funding the future community center as Naper Pride continues its broader work of bringing together “people from all walks of life — family, friends, neighbors and allies — in a celebration of inclusivity.”

“The more people that come out this year, the more money we raise for the community center,” DeSart said, emphasizing Naper Pride’s message to anyone who’s considering attending the upcoming fest. “We live in this community, and we’re just like you — come out and have some fun with us.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!