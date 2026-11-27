Oswald Pharmacy’s “Squish for a Cause” Needoh auction is supporting families in need over the holidays.

Auction raises money for Loaves & Fishes

The silent auction for three Needoh gift baskets raised $5,609, all of which will go to Loaves & Fishes Community Services, the pharmacy said in a press release.

Each Oswald gift basket included a Needoh Advent Calendar and Needoh squishes.

The squishy, sensory toy has been around for almost a decade, but it regained popularity this year, with toy stores often quickly selling out of the product.

“We hoped to have some fun with the NeeDoh craze, but our community blew us away,” Alex Anderson, owner of Oswald’s Pharmacy, said in the news release.

Bids placed over a week at Oswald’s Pharmacy

The silent auction was held Nov. 7 through 14 at the Naperville Plaza store, with opening bids starting at $150 and $200. Customers placed their sealed bids in person throughout the week.

“Thank you to everyone who stopped in to bid,” Anderson said. “This money goes straight to families who need it most this holiday season.”

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!