Outdoor ice skating rink coming to Naperville’s Block 59

A new outdoor ice skating rink is coming soon to Naperville’s Block 59, just in time for the holiday season.

The Rink will open at the restaurant and entertainment development on Nov. 20 and will remain on the property through Jan. 18.

“We had looked at other projects around the country that are similar to what we’re trying to accomplish here. A number of them have skating rinks, and the ones that have them, they are extremely popular,” said Rich Dippolito, Vice President of Redevelopment for Brixmor.

“We really wanted something for the community to do in the wintertime,” he added.

The Rink coming to Block 59

The 60-by-120-foot ice rink will be situated on the 7,200-square-foot green space between The Cheesecake Factory and Yard House.

Block 59 partnered with Magic Ice USA, the operator, to bring the skating rink to Naperville.

Tickets for The Rink are $14 for adults, $12 for kids 12 and under, as well as for seniors, nurses, teachers, first responders, and military personnel. Each session lasts one hour and 45 minutes

On-site skate rentals will be available for $5, but guests may also bring their own skates. Skate buddies will also be on hand to assist beginners at an additional charge of $10.

“We wanted a way for the community to come do something fun, something different, something that’s not currently available nearby,” said Dippolito.

Free skate day on its grand opening

To celebrate its grand opening on Nov. 20, The Rink will host a free skate day, though slots are limited. Guests can book their reservations on the Block 59 website.

The Rink will also host special events throughout the season. This includes Skate with Santa on Dec. 4, 14, and 21, as well as Princess Skate on Jan. 10, where kids are encouraged to dress up to meet fairy-tale princesses.

Tickets and reservations for future dates can be purchased online. Walk-up sales will be available, but Block 59 encourages purchasing admission in advance to avoid long lines on busy dates.

From Nov. 20 through Jan. 4, The Rink will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

From Jan. 5 through Jan. 18, hours will shift to Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dippolito said The Rink will return every year around November.

“We’re excited about The Rink, excited about this becoming a holiday tradition for Naperville,” said Dippolito.

