Outdoor music takes center stage at Naper Settlement’s Naper Nights

More outdoor music performances are coming to Naperville this week, as Naper Settlement’s Naper Nights Community Concert Series kicks off this Friday and Saturday.

“Naper Nights is a community celebration of influential musicians and bands from the past and present, and this year we’re excited to introduce a few original artists to our lineup,” said Adison Glick, special events senior team leader at Naper Settlement in a news release. “With picturesque Naper Settlement as the venue backdrop, concertgoers can enjoy the beautiful surroundings while experiencing the sounds of incredible musicians, chowing down on delicious bites from local restaurants, and sipping on refreshing drinks.”

Sounds of the 70’s and Coldplay tribute first on lineup

The series starts with headliner Boogie Wonder Band on June 14, bringing the best of the 1970’s to the stage. They’ll perform from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Opening for the group will be Simply the Best, with a Tina Turner tribute from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Then on Saturday, June 15, Fix You – The International Coldplay Tribute will take the stage from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Opening for them will be Jagged Little Pill – The Alanis Morissette Tribute, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Local musicians will get their time to shine both nights, with School of Rock students performing from 5 p.m. to 5: 40 p.m.

Attendees can bring lawn chairs or blankets to stretch out and enjoy the show.

There will be a number of food selections on hand from a variety of vendors. All beer, wine, and alcoholic seltzer purchases require a beverage ticket, which are cash only. Tips collected from the beverage tent will be collected each night and given to a local organization.

Friday night tip collections will benefit the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club, with Saturday’s going to the Naperville Newcomers and Neighbors Club.

A children’s area will be on site as well, with activities provided by Naper Settlement and Pinto’s Palette.

Future shows for Naper Nights

The outdoor music series will continue with performances set for July and August. The lineup for those is as follows:

July 19: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Hillibilly Rockstarz (country hits); 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute

July 20: 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Heavy Sounds featuring Gina Bloom & Renaldo Domino (soulful sounds classic covers featuring legendary Chicago soul singers); 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Croce Plays Croce 50 th Anniversary tour

Anniversary tour August 16: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Old Shoe (Americana rock); 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Samantha Fish

August 17: 6 to 7:30 p.m. One Night Band (pop hits party); 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sparks Fly (Taylor Swift tribute)

Ticket information for all events is available on the Naper Settlement website.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Heritage Society / Naper Settlement

