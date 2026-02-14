Over 1,000 balloons delivered for DuPage Valentine’s Day cheer

Residents of the DuPage Care Center received some early Valentine’s Day cheer on Friday morning with a special delivery of heart-shaped balloons.

“We’re delivering balloons, showing some valentine love to the residents of the DuPage Care Center,” said Yeena Yoo, a DuPage County Board Member from District 2.

A fundraiser for the DuPage Care Center

For a $5 donation, a heart-shaped balloon was delivered to a resident of the care center. Balloons were purchased in bulk and filled with helium by staff.

“The residents love the joy. Their families and all the residents of DuPage County actually purchase these for them so that on Valentine’s Day they know that they are loved, they know that they are cared (for) by everybody in the county, and it’s something that I am excited to be a part of every single year,” said Paula Deacon Garcia, a DuPage County Board Member also from District 2 and vice chair of the human services department.

DuPage Care Center staff delivered over 1,000 balloons

Over 1,000 balloons were purchased by community members and delivered to residents by care center staff and DuPage County Board members.

The balloons also featured personalized notes for each resident.

“I just think it’s important to make sure that the care center residents understand that there are, not just staff, but people out in the community who care about them,” said Yoo.

“It’s just a wonderful gesture, because we should be sharing love with one another every day of our lives, and to love other people as we want to be loved ourselves,” said Janet Bishop, a resident of the DuPage Care Center.

DuPage Care Center staff said funds raised by purchasing the balloons will benefit recreation programs for the residents. Staff also ensured every resident received a balloon.

